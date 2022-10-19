Patriots Signing WR Raleigh Webb From Ravens PS

Field Yates reports that the Patriots are signing WR Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off of the Ravens practice squad.

According to Mike Reiss, the team will also fill a practice squad spot by signing OLB Ron’Dell Carter.

Webb, 24, went undrafted out of The Citadel in 2022 before signing with the Ravens.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts but was re-signed to the practice squad the following day.

In 2022, Webb has appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded one tackle on special teams.