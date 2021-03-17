Patriots Still Discussing Trades For WR N’Keal Harry

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-
     

Michael Giardi reports that teams continue to engage the Patriots about a potential trade for WR N’Keal Harry

N'Keal Harry

Last week, it was reported that the Patriots have received trade inquiries regarding Harry.

The former first-round pick has yet to find his groove in New England, so another team could see a chance for Harry to blossom in their system. 

Harry, 23, was the No. 32 overall pick by the Patriots out of Arizona State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract with the Patriots that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus. 

The Patriots will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Harry next offseason. 

In 2020, Harry appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and caught 33 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns. 

