Patriots Still Discussing Trades For WR N’Keal Harry

Michael Giardi reports that teams continue to engage the Patriots about a potential trade for WR N’Keal Harry.

Last week, it was reported that the Patriots have received trade inquiries regarding Harry.

The former first-round pick has yet to find his groove in New England, so another team could see a chance for Harry to blossom in their system.

Harry, 23, was the No. 32 overall pick by the Patriots out of Arizona State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract with the Patriots that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus.

The Patriots will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Harry next offseason.

In 2020, Harry appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and caught 33 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns.