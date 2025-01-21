Patriots Targeting Lions DL Coach Terrell Williams For DC Job

Matt Zenitz reports that the Patriots are targeting Lions DL coach Terrell Williams for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Williams, 50, began his coaching career at Fort Scott CC in 1998 as a DL coach. He had a number of stops at different colleges before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders as their DL coach in 2012.

From there, Williams spent three years as the Dolphins DL coach before the Titans hired him in the same role for the 2018 season.

After four years, Williams was promoted to Assistant head coach/defensive line coach and spent one season in the role before joining the Lions as their DL coach in 2024.

We will have more on Williams and the Patriots as it becomes available.