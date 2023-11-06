Patriots Tried Out Two Defensive Linemen

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots hosted DL Carl Davis and DL Daviyon Nixon for a tryout on Monday.

Davis, 31, was originally a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was in the third year of his four-year rookie contract when the Ravens waived him back in 2018.

Davis was claimed by the Browns off waivers and finished out the year in Cleveland. He had a brief stint with the Colts before the Jaguars signed Davis to their roster in 2019.

From there, the Patriots signed him to their active roster in 2020 and re-signed him to a one-year deal each of the following offseasons. New England cut him coming out of the preseason this past summer.

In 2022, Davis appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and recorded three total tackles and one sack.