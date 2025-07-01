Patriots UDFA WR Efton Chism Has ‘Decent Shot At Making The Team’

Per Chad Graff of The Athletic, Patriots UDFA WR Efton Chism III will enter camp with “a decent shot at making the team.”

Graff adds Chism stood out with shiftiness and turned heads despite his lack of downfield speed.

Chism, 23, signed with the Patriots as an UDFA out of Eastern Washington following the 2025 NFL Draft and signed a three-year, $3 million contract.

Chism earned AP All-American First Team honors in 2024 and was Big Sky All-Conference First Team in 2023 and 2024.

In his collegiate career, Chism appeared in 53 games over five seasons and recorded 346 receptions for 3,852 yards and 37 touchdowns.