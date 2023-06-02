Patriots Waive DL Justus Tavai

The New England Patriots waived undrafted DL Justus Tavai on Friday, according to Mike Reiss.

Tavai, 24, went undrafted out of San Diego State after transferring from Hawaii following his junior season. New England signed him to a contract in recent weeks. He’s the younger brother of Patriots LB Jahlani Tavai.

During his college career, Tavai appeared in 19 games for Hawaii and 13 with San Diego State, recording 110 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one interception, four pass defenses, three fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.