Patriots Waive DL LaBryan Ray

The New England Patriots announced Friday that they’ve placed DL LaBryan Ray on waivers.

Ray, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in May of last year. He signed a three-year, $2.6 million contract with the Patriots.

However, the Patriots waived Ray coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad. New England re-signed him to a futures contract last month.

During his college career at Alabama, Ray appeared in 35 games and recorded 38 tackles, 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble and two pass defenses over the course of five seasons.