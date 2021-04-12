Patriots Waive DT Michael Barnett

The New England Patriots officially placed DT Michael Barnett on waivers Monday.

Barnett, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia back in May of last year. He later signed on with the Patriots in August, but was waived with an injury designation and later reverted to their injured reserve list.

During his college career at Georgia, Barnett appeared in 27 games and recorded 47 tackles, no sacks, and two passes defended over the course of four seasons.