Patriots Waive Former Miami QB D’Eriq King

The New England Patriots officially waived former Miami QB D’Eriq King on Monday, according to Field Yates.

King, 24, was named Second Team All-ACC back in 2018. He previously played for the University of Houston as both a quarterback and receiver before transferring to Miami.

The Patriots signed King to a contract as an undrafted free agent last month.

During his six-year college career, King completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 8,378 yards, 76 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. He also rushed 423 times for 2,055 yards (4.9 YPC) and 32 touchdowns. As a receiver, he caught 61 passes for 520 yards and three touchdowns.