Patriots Waive G Ross Reynolds

The New England Patriots officially waived G Ross Reynolds on Friday.

Reynolds, 25, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2019. He re-signed to San Francisco’s practice squad and eventually received a futures deal in February of last year, but was waived with an injury designation in September.

He signed to the Patriots practice squad in November and was re-signed to a futures deal in January.

During his college career, Reynolds played in 31 games and made 14 starts, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2018.