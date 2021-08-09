Patriots Waive QB Jake Dolegala

PFF’s Doug Kyed reports the New England Patriots are waiving QB Jake Dolegala on Monday.

Dolegala, 24, signed with the Bengals after going undrafted out of Central Connecticut State in 2019. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract, but was waived by Cincinnati coming out of the preseason in September of last year.

The Patriots signed Dolegala to their practice squad soon after and spent the rest of the season on and off of the unit. New England waived Dolegala in April. He signed on with the Packers a month later. The Patriots claimed Dolegala back off waivers last month when the Packers waived him at the start of training camp.

During his four-year college career at Central Connecticut, Dolegala appeared in 44 games. He completed 57.6 percent of his passes and threw for 8,129 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.