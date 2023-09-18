Patriots Waive QB Matt Corral, Release QB Ian Book From PS

The New England Patriots have waived QB Matt Corral from the exempt/left squad list and released QB Ian Book from the practice squad, according to Doug Kyed.

Corral, 24, is a former third-round pick by the Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft. He is entering the second year of a four-year, $5.094 million deal that included a signing bonus of $884,904.

He was among Carolina’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason, but wound up being claimed by the Patriots. New England was set to waive Corral last week before placing him on the exempt/left squad list.

During his four-year college career, Corral completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 8,281 yards (9.1 YPA), 57 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions in 37 games. He also added 334 rush attempts for 1,338 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.