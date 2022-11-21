Patriots Waive RB J.J. Taylor

The New England Patriots placed RB J.J. Taylor on waivers Monday, according to Field Yates.

Taylor, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots and has been on and off of their active roster ever since.

In 2022, Taylor has appeared in one game for the Patriots and rushed for nine yards on 10 carries to go along with one reception for eight yards receiving and no touchdowns.