Patriots Waive Three Players

According to Field Yates, the Patriots waived DB Tae Hayes, K Quinn Nordin, and WR Kristian Wilkerson on Wednesday.

Hayes, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Appalachian State back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Hayes had stints with the Dolphins, Vikings and Cardinals before returning to the Panthers. He was on and off Carolina’s practice squad before signing with the Patriots in December.

In 2022, Hayes appeared in five games for the Panthers and twice for the Patriots, recording six tackles and no interceptions.