Patriots Waiving QB Jake Dolegala

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots waived QB Jake Dolegala on Friday.

This comes after New England selected Mac Jones at No. 15 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Dolegala, 25, wound up signing with the Bengals after going undrafted out of Central Connecticut State in 2019. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract, but was waived by Cincinnati coming out of the preseason in September of last year.

The Patriots signed Dolegala to their practice squad soon after and he’s been on and off of the unit ever since.

During his four-year college career at Central Connecticut, Dolegala appeared in 44 games. He completed 57.6 percent of his passes and threw for 8,129 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions.