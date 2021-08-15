Patriots Waiving Three Players

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports that the Patriots are waiving DE Rashod Berry, TE David Wells, and WR Marvin Hall.

It’s worth mentioning that NFL teams have until Tuesday to get their rosters down to 85 players.

Hall, 28, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Washington back in 2016. He was waived at the start of the season and later signed to the Cardinals’ practice squad towards the end of the season.

Arizona brought him back on a futures contract only to cut him loose a few weeks after the 2017 draft. He later had brief stints with the Falcons, Bears and Lions before being claimed off of waivers by the Browns.

The Patriots signed Hall to a contract in June.

In 2020, Hall appeared in 11 games for the Lions and caught 17 passes for 290 yards receiving and two touchdowns.