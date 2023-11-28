Patriots Worked Out 13 Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Patriots brought in 13 players for workouts on Tuesday including

K Tanner Brown WR Kaylon Geiger LS Dalton Godfrey K Matthew McCrane WR Kalil Pimpleton K B.J. Potter K John Parker Romo WR Matthew Sexton LS Carson Tinker P Michael Turk P Corliss Waitman P Parker White P Ty Zentner

Tinker, 34, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $4.2 million contract and stood to make a base salary of $835,000 when the Jaguars released him in March of 2019.

From there, he caught on with the Giants’ practice squad in 2020 but was among their final roster cuts the following offseason. He signed with the Buccaneers last year but was cut loose in November and landed with the Raiders a month later.

Tinker bounced on and off the Rams’ practice squad and was later on and off Seattle’s practice squad last year. He signed with the Jaguars’ practice squad in August but was cut loose after a couple of weeks.

In 2021, Tinker appeared in eight games for the Buccaneers and one game for the Raiders.

Geiger, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Texas Tech back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Buccaneers but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Geiger was later added to the Buccaneers’ practice squad last year. He bounced on and off Tampa Bay’s taxi squad in 2022.

In 2022, Geiger was active for three games.