Patriots Worked Out Four Players

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots brought in four free agents for workouts on Saturday, including former Ravens’ LB Patrick Onwuasor.

The full list of players who worked out for the Patriots includes

LB Patrick Onwuasor DB Jeremiah Dinson S Malik Gant LB Corey Thompson

Onwuasor, 28, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Portland State back in 2016. He was waived at the start of the regular season and later signed to the Ravens’ practice squad.

Baltimore eventually called him up to their active roster in October and brought him back on an exclusive rights contract the following year. He re-signed with the Ravens as a restricted free agent in 2019.

Onwuasor was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he signed a one-year deal with the Jets.

In 2019, Onwuasor appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 64 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass defense.