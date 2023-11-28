According to Aaron Wilson, the Patriots worked out seven players including WR Kaylon Geiger.
The full list includes:
- K Tanner Brown
- WR Kaylon Geiger
- LS Dalton Godfrey
- K Matthew McCrane
- WR Kalil Pimpleton
- K B.T. Potter
- K John Parker Romo
Geiger, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Texas Tech back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Buccaneers but was waived coming out of the preseason.
Geiger was later added to the Buccaneers’ practice squad last year. He bounced on and off Tampa Bay’s taxi squad in 2022.
In 2022, Geiger was active for three games.
