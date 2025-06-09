Patriots Working Out Two Players At Minicamp

According to Doug Kyed, the Patriots have LB Wes Steiner and G Marcus Wehr in town today for tryouts at minicamp.

Steiner was let go by the Raiders last month. He’s an undrafted rookie out of Washington State. Wehr is a rookie free agent too from Montana State.

Steiner, 23, started his career at Auburn and played four seasons before transferring to Washington State for his final collegiate season in 2024.

He caught on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft but was let go in May.

During his five-year college career, Steiner appeared in 60 games and recorded 98 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one recovery.