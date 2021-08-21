Patriots WR N’Keal Harry Expected To Miss Four Weeks With Shoulder Injury

Based on this timeline, Harry seems likely to miss the start of the regular season, which begins Sunday, Sept. 12 for New England.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media , citing sources informed of the situation, reports that Patriots WR N’Keal Harry is expected to be miss around four weeks after he suffered a shoulder injury earlier in the week.

Harry was injured during Thursday’s game after he leaped for a deep pass and hit the ground hard.

Harry formally requested a trade from New England this summer but there hasn’t been any reported traction towards a deal.

Harry, 23, was the No. 32 overall pick by the Patriots out of Arizona State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract with the Patriots that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus.

The Patriots will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Harry next offseason.

In 2020, Harry appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and caught 33 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

