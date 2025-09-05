Pelissero: No Alarms Bells Going Off Regarding Christian McCaffrey’s Calf Injury

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey surfaced on the injury report as being limited with a calf injury.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he doesn’t get the sense that there are “alarms bells going off” in San Francisco regarding McCaffrey’s injury.

“I do not get the sense this is DEFCON 1,” Pelissero said of the injury.

McCaffrey dealt with Achilles issues last year, which resulted in him missing most of the season.

Calf injuries are tricky and can linger, so even if the 49ers aren’t worried about the situation right now, it’s concerning enough to be monitored in the coming days.

McCaffrey, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal before trading him to the 49ers in exchange for a 2023 second, third, and fourth-round pick, as well as a fifth-round pick in 2024.

He was due base salaries of $11.8 million and $12 million over the final two years of the deal before signing a new extension in 2024.

In 2024, McCaffrey appeared in four games for the 49ers and rushed for 202 yards on 50 carries (4 YPC) to go along with 15 receptions for 146 yards and no touchdowns.