Pending Giants FA WR Darius Slayton Hoping To Land Bigger Role

Giants WR Darius Slayton has felt perpetually underrated in New York. He was forced into a pay cut the final year of his rookie contract, given just a few incentives when he looked for a contract update this past year and has been an annual fixture in midseason trade buzz.

Throughout it all, he’s been a solid contributor, topping 700 yards receiving in four of his six seasons despite the consistent struggles the Giants have had on offense. Now he’s set to be a free agent and indicated he’s looking to land in a place where his talents are more appreciated.

“My main priority is just being an integral part of whatever offense I’m [in],” Slayton said via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I think I’ve shown that I’m a good football player. I’ve shown that I’m a positive impact in whatever offense I’m a part of. My primary goal is to get somewhere, or be a part of an offense, where I have a chance to impact the game every Sunday.”

Despite everything that’s happened, Slayton didn’t rule out coming back to the Giants even though both GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll were brought back.

“We’ll see how it pans out,” Slayton said. “[Daboll and Schoen returning] doesn’t really impact me either way. Whether it was them or somebody else, the conversation would’ve been the same.”

Slayton, 28, was a fifth-round pick by the Giants out of Auburn back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,753,988 rookie contract with the Giants that included a $233,988 signing bonus and $233,988 guaranteed.

The Giants and Slayton agreed to a restructured deal that reduced his salary from $2.54 million to the league minimum of $965,000. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he returned on a two-year, $12 million deal.

In 2024, Slayton appeared in 16 games for the Giants and caught 39 passes on 71 targets for 573 yards and two touchdowns.