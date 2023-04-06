Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. Has Seven Top 30 Visits, Including Ravens Today

According to Ian Rapoport, Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. is on a top 30 visit with the Ravens today.

Porter’s visit list, per Aaron Wilson, also includes the Commanders, Eagles, Panthers, Raiders and Saints. He’s already taken a visit with the Steelers.

Porter Jr’s father, Joey Porter, played for the Steelers and spent some time as their outside linebackers coach, so it would be ironic to see his son end up in Baltimore.

Porter Jr, 22, is considered to be one of the top cornerback prospects in this year’s draft class. Many draft experts have him as a mid-first-round pick in mock drafts.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares Porter Jr to Amani Oruwariye.

During his college career at Penn State, Porter Jr appeared in 34 games over the course of four seasons and recorded 113 tackles, one interception, a sack, 20 pass defenses and a fumble recovery.