Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. Will Meet With Giants Monday

According to Aaron Wilson, Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. is set to visit with the Giants on Monday.

Porter’s visit list, per Aaron Wilson, also includes the Commanders, Eagles, Panthers, Raiders, Ravens, and Saints. He’s already taken a visit with the Steelers.

Porter Jr’s father, Joey Porter, played for the Steelers and spent some time as their outside linebackers coach.

Porter Jr, 22, is considered to be one of the top cornerback prospects in this year’s draft class. Many draft experts have him as a mid-first-round pick in mock drafts.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares Porter Jr. to Amani Oruwariye.

During his college career at Penn State, Porter Jr. appeared in 34 games over the course of four seasons and recorded 113 tackles, one interception, a sack, 20 pass defenses, and a fumble recovery.

We will have more news on Porter Jr. as it becomes available.