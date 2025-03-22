Penn State DE Abdul Carter Favorite To Be Selected At No. 2

According to Pro Football Talk, Penn State DE Abdul Carter is currently the favorite to be selected with the second overall draft pick after Miami QB Cam Ward.

The Browns currently hold that pick and could pair Carter with superstar DE Myles Garrett to form a dynamic pass-rushing duo, should they decide to pass on taking a quarterback or Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter.

Currently, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is behind Carter as the favorite to be selected with the second pick.

Carter, 21, is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class and a candidate to go No. 1 overall.

Carter was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 33 overall linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class out of Glenside, Pennsylvania. He committed to Penn State in July of 2021 and enrolled just less than a year later.

In his collegiate career, Carter appeared in 42 games and recorded 172 total tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, 13 pass defenses and five forced fumbles.