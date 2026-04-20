Penn State QB Drew Allar Had Five ’30’ Visits

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Penn State QB Drew Allar took five top-30 visits leading up to the draft.

Here’s a list of teams Allar took a visit with, per Pelissero:

Cardinals Colts Dolphins Jets Steelers

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Allar, 22, started three years at quarterback for Penn State. He could have declared for the NFL Draft after the 2024 season, but opted to return to Penn State. He then suffered a broken left ankle in October and subsequently underwent surgery, ending his final year of eligibility.

For his career, Allar had appeared in 44 games and completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 7,265 yards, 61 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed for 707 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He suffered a season-ending injury and missed the remainder of the 2025 season, which has undoubtedly affected his draft status.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.