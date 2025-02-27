Penn State TE Tyler Warren Met With 12 Teams At Combine So Far

Penn State TE Tyler Warren has met with 12 teams thus far at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

The teams Warren has met with are as follows, per MLFootball: Giants, Colts, Buccaneers, Jets, Browns, Rams, Chargers, Titans, Saints, Bengals and Dolphins.

The Broncos also had a formal interview with Warren, per Chris Tomasson.

There’s a good chance Warren is a first-round pick and the first tight end selected come April.

Warren, 22, was a two-year starter at Penn State. He earned first-team All-Big 10, first-team All-American and won the John Mackey Award for the nation’s top tight end in 2024.

During his five-year college career, Warren recorded 153 catches for 1,839 yards and 19 touchdowns in 56 career games. He added 32 carries for 224 yards and six touchdowns and also threw for a touchdown.