People Around The NFL Think Titans Could Trade Down From No. 1 Overall

Dan Graziano of ESPN has spoken to multiple people who believe that the Titans could be interested in trading down from the No.1 draft pick in April.

Graziano adds that this means that the team would look for help at quarterback outside of the draft, which could mean another chance for Will Levis or even a free agent signing such as Sam Darnold or Justin Fields.

The Titans need help all over their roster and Graziano says the thinking is they could gain more from trading the pick and even focus on quarterback in next year’s draft.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders indicated in an interview at the Shrine Bowl that he would “love” to be drafted by the Titans No. 1 overall, adding he’d be “thankful.”

“I know the city, and I’ve heard a lot of great things about the city,” Sanders said via Jim Wyatt of the Titans website. “And, I obviously see a lot of great things about their fan base. So, I know it’s real fun there.”

His father, Colorado HC Deion Sanders, has made headlines over the past couple of years a few times by saying there were NFL organizations he would not want his son to be drafted by.

The Titans are evidently not one of them. Sanders actually FaceTimed his son during his interview with the Titans at the Shrine Bowl and they told him to answer, giving all sides a chance to chat briefly.

“He kept calling me,” Shedeur Sanders said with a smile per Wyatt. “I told him at the end: It’s over with. I have to soar on my own. Of course, he is missing me right now. (The Titans) were welcoming, and loving the fact I have a great relationship with my father.” “You can tell he’s been raised right,” Titans HC Brian Callahan added. “He’s mature, he has a really poised way about him, and he seems like a really good kid. I enjoyed talking to him. And, you could tell he’s a guy who has been in the spotlight. He knows how to handle himself.” Shedeur Sanders also mentioned that he will not feel any animosity towards the Titans if they opt to go in another direction at quarterback. “Why would I be mad?” Sanders said to Kevin Clark of ESPN. “I think about it like this: These are good problems to have. You could be in a way worse situation. Being No. 1 that don’t really matter to me at the end of the day. I could go No. 1, but it may not be a fit. I could go No. 2 and it’d be a fit. I could go No. 3 and it’d be a fit. It’s all about fit.” Sanders is considered to be one of the top-two quarterback prospects in this year’s draft and a likely top-10, possibly top-5 pick when all is said and done. Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season. NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to Seahawks QB Geno Smith. In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.