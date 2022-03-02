Pete Carroll On Russell Wilson: ‘We Have No Intention Of Making Any Move’

At the NFL Combine Wednesday, Seahawks HC Pete Carroll told reporters “we have no intention of making any move there,” regarding a trade involving QB Russell Wilson, per Doug Kyed.

Carroll added that other teams have reached out to express interest in Wilson, per Michael-Shawn Dugar. So far, Seattle has rebuffed all callers.

There has been plenty of speculation about Wilson in the past year, and reports from earlier this offseason indicated the veteran wanted to explore his options after the team’s first losing season since he was drafted.

This reflects his stance at the end of the season where Wilson declined to say anything more definitive on his future other than he wants to win three more Super Bowls and he hopes it’s in Seattle.

Indications have been the Seahawks have no plans right now to trade Wilson. Rapoport says for that to change, Wilson would probably have to try to force his way out more aggressively than he did last year when he expressed dissatisfaction with the direction of the team.

At this point, it doesn’t look like that is imminent.

Wilson, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,875 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Seahawks and Wilson as the news is available.