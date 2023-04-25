Pete Carroll Reportedly ‘Intrigued’ With Idea Of Drafting DL Jalen Carter

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, word continues to circulate that Seahawks HC Pete Carroll is “intrigued” with the idea of selecting DL Jalen Carter at No. 5 overall.

Breer explains that the Seahawks have taken chances on players before. Although, things didn’t work out with DT Malik McDowell back in 2017 and it remains to be seen whether this will impact Seattle’s evaluation of Carter.

Carter has drawn “mixed reviews” from his visits with teams, according to Breer.

Carter has been a controversial player throughout the draft process after he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving.

A police investigation into a fatal car crash involving Georgia recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock concluded that Carter had been racing the car leading up to the accident.

He was ultimately sentenced to one year of probation, a $1,000 fine, and 80 hours of community service for his role in the tragic accident.

Carter, 21, was named a consensus All-American after his junior season at Georgia.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares Carter to Titans DT Jeffery Simmons.

During his three-year college career, Carter recorded 83 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and four pass deflections in 35 career games.