PFT: Tyreek Hill Looking For New Contract

According to Pro Football Talk, Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill has been seeking a new contract since the end of the 2023 season.

Hill has three more years remaining on his current contract that he signed following the trade that sent him from Kansas City to Miami in 2022. He’s coming off a career season with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, which led the NFL in both categories.

PFT notes that Hill’s stance has been strengthened by the growing receiver market this offseason. The Eagles signed WR A.J. Brown to a new contract with three years remaining on his old one that made Brown the NFL’s highest-paid receiver, topping Hill.

Philadelphia made that move after signing WR DeVonta Smith to an extension and updated Brown’s deal to keep him ahead of Smith. The Dolphins just signed WR Jaylen Waddle to an enormous extension and his average annual salary is now higher than Hill’s if a balloon year is removed from the latter’s contract.

However, Miami likely wants to be careful given Hill turned 30 in March and the Dolphins also need to budget for an extension for QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Hill, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

He’s due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over the next two seasons.

In 2023, Hill appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and caught 119 passes on 171 targets for 1,799 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Dolphins and Hill as the news is available.