Quinton Dunbar Has Visits Scheduled With Lions & Cardinals

According to Ian Rapoport, former Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar has two visits scheduled for next week with the Lions and Cardinals.

Dunbar is one of a number of interesting corners still available in free agency and it looks like he’s in the process of narrowing down his options.

Dunbar, 28, originally signed on with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2015. He was waived at the start of the 2015 season and was later added to the practice squad before being promoted a few weeks later.

Washingon re-signed Dunbar to a three-year, $10.5 million extension through the 2020 season in January of 2018. They later traded him to the Seahawks for a fifth-round pick in 2020.

Dunbar made a base salary of $3.25 million for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Dunbar appeared in six games and recorded 30 total tackles, one interception and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 110 overall cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.