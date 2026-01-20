Raheem Morris Expected To Be Candidate For Packers DC Role

Per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, former Falcons HC Raheem Morris is expected to be at or near the top of the list of DC candidates for the Packers.

Morris has been getting interest as a head coach and defensive coordinator since being let go, taking HC interviews with the Cardinals, Giants and Titans. He previously worked with Packers HC Matt LaFleur in Washington and Atlanta

The Packers started their DC search Tuesday with Jeff Hafley taking the DC job in Miami. Vikings pass game coordinator/DBs coach Daronte Jones is their first known interview request.

Morris, 49, began coaching at Hofstra as a graduate assistant back in 1998. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their defensive quality control coach and managed to work his way up to head coach in 2009.

The Buccaneers fired Morris after three seasons. He spent a few years with Washington before the Falcons hired him as their assistant head coach/DBs coach in 2015. After being let go with the rest of the coaching staff in 2020, he was hired by the Rams as their defensive coordinator.

The Falcons then re-hired Morris as their head coach in 2024, but he was let go following the 2025 season.

Morris has a record of 16-18 in his second stint with the Falcons and second stint as a full-time head coach.