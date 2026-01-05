Raheem Morris Expected To Get Interviews For HC & DC Vacancies

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports former Falcons HC Raheem Morris is expected to get HC and DC interviews in the upcoming coaching cycle.

Morris was let go after two seasons with Atlanta, despite a four-game win streak to close the year, due to the overall disappointment of the season.

Morris, 49, began coaching at Hofstra as a graduate assistant back in 1998. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their defensive quality control coach and managed to work his way up to head coach in 2009.

The Buccaneers fired Morris after three seasons. He spent a few years with Washington before the Falcons hired him as their assistant head coach/DBs coach in 2015. After being let go with the rest of the coaching staff in 2020, he was hired by the Rams as their defensive coordinator.

The Falcons then re-hired Morris as their head coach in 2024.

Morris has a record of 16-18 in his second stint with the Falcons and second stint as a full-time head coach.