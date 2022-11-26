Raiders Activate DT Kyle Peko & CB Tyler Hall

The Raiders announced that they have activated DT Kyle Peko and CB Tyler Hall from the practice squad for Week 12.

Peko, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon State back in 2016. He later signed on with the Broncos, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad.

Peko was on and off of the Broncos’ active roster for a few years before signing on with Bills during the 2018 season. He returned to Buffalo on a futures contract in 2019 before being waived and later claimed by the Colts.

Indianapolis later waived Peko before re-signing him to their practice squad. Denver signed Peko off of the Colts’ practice squad late in the year before releasing him in February of last year.

The Titans signed Peko to a contract in July but placed him on injured reserve near the end of the preseason and ultimately released him with a settlement, but re-signed him to the practice squad during the season and eventually promoted him to the active roster.

He later caught on with the Raiders practice squad in 2022.

In 2022, Peko has appeared in one game for the Raiders and recorded one tackle.