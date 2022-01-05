Raiders Announce Five Moves, Including Activating TE Darren Waller

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have activated TE Darren Waller, DE Carl Nassib, and G Jordan Simmons from the COVID-19/Reserve list on Wednesday.

We have activated DE Carl Nassib, G Jordan Simmons and TE Darren Waller from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. We have released LB Will Compton. We have waived LB Justin March-Lillard. pic.twitter.com/6qH3n4g8D5 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 5, 2022

Las Vegas also released LB Will Compton and waived LB Justin March-Lillard in corresponding moves.

Waller, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.39 million rookie contract when Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

The Raiders signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018 and later locked him up to a three-year extension worth around $9 million per year.

In 2021, Waller has appeared in 10 games for the Raiders and caught 53 passes for 643 yards receiving and two touchdowns.