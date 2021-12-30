Raiders Announce Five Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced five roster moves on Thursday, including activating WR Bryan Edwards from the COVID-19 list. The team also placed DE Carl Nassib and G Jordan Simmons on the list.

— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 30, 2021

The Raiders also announced the signing of OL Nico Falah and OL Brett Heggie to the practice squad.

Edwards, 23, was a four-year starter at South Carolina and earned second-team All-SEC honors last season. The Raiders selected him with the No. 81 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4,692,454 rookie contract that includes a $972,695 signing bonus.

In 2021, Edwards has appeared in 14 games recording 30 catches for 508 yards and three touchdowns.