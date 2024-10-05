Raiders Announce Four Roster Moves, Sign DE K’Lavon Chaisson To Active Roster

The Raiders announced four roster moves on Saturday, including DE K’Lavon Chaisson to their active roster.

The team is elevating RB Sincere McCormick and WR Alex Bachman from the practice squad. They also placed LB Luke Masterson on injured reserve.

Chaisson, 25, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned first-team All-SEC honors before being selected by the Jaguars with the No. 20 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Chaisson played out the final year of a four-year, $13,344,613 rookie contract that included a $7,265,173 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth-year option for the Jaguars, but they declined it heading into 2023.

The Panthers signed Chaisson to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million this past offseason. However, he was cut before Week 1 and caught on with the Raiders’ practice squad.

In 2024, Chaisson has appeared in two games and recorded four tackles.