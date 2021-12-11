Raiders Announce Seven Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 14 game.

The full list includes:

Raiders signed LB Will Compton to their active roster.

to their active roster. Raiders activated CB Trayvon Mullen and DT Darius Philon from injured reserve.

and DT from injured reserve. Raiders elevated WR Tyron Johnson , LB Javin White and RB Trey Ragas to their active roster.

, LB and RB to their active roster. Raiders waived DT Damion Square.

Compton, 32, signed on with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska back in 2013. However, the team waived him shortly after and signed him to their practice squad once he cleared waivers.

Washington promoted him to their active roster at the end of the 2013 season and he played out the rest of his rookie deal with the team. From there, Compton signed a one-year deal with the Titans worth up to $2 million in 2018 before joining the Saints last year.

Unfortunately, Compton was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason and eventually released with an injury settlement. He later caught one with the Raiders to finish out the season before returning to the Titans last year.

The Raiders just recently signed Compton to their practice squad.

Mullen, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $7,259,146 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1.15 million this season.

In 2021, he’s appeared in four games and recorded 16 tackles, one interception, and four pass defenses.