Raiders Announce Six Roster Moves Including Placing WR Michael Gallup On Retired List

The Las Vegas Raiders announced a series of roster moves as training camp gets underway including placing veteran WR Michael Gallup on the reserve/retired list.

The full list of roster moves includes:

Raiders placed LB Darien Butler , G Jake Johanning, G Jackson Powers-Johnson, WR Jalen Guyton and T Kolton Miller on the active/PUP list.

Gallup, 28, was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round out of Colorado State in 2018. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,523,980 and received a signing bonus worth $889,980.

Gallup was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a five-year, $62.5 million extension with the Cowboys. Gallup was released with a post-June 1 designation this offseason and he later caught on with the Raiders in April.

For his career, Gallup appeared in 86 games for the Cowboys and caught 266 passes for 3,744 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns over the course of six seasons.