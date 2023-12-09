Raiders Announce Three Roster Moves

The Raiders announced three roster moves on Saturday, activating LB Kana’i Mauga from injured reserve and elevating OT Brandon Parker and FB Jakob Johnson for Week 14.

We have activated LB Kana’i Mauga from the Reserve/Injured list. In addition, we have activated FB Jakob Johnson and T Brandon Parker from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/dY4wdH0HZq — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 9, 2023

Parker, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Raiders.

Parker was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to re-sign with Las Vegas on a one-year $3.5M contract.

He signed another one-year deal with the team for the 2023 season but was released coming out of the preseason and later joined the practice squad.

In 2023, Parker has appeared in two games for the Raiders at tackle.