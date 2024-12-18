Raiders Announced Six Moves, Including Placing DE Maxx Crosby & RB Sincere McCormick On IR

The Las Vegas Raiders announced six roster moves, including officially placing DE Maxx Crosby and RB Sincere McCormick on injured reserve.

#Raiders Roster Moves: – Signed RB Chris Collier to the active roster

– Signed DE Andre Carter II from the Vikings practice squad

– Placed DE Maxx Crosby and RB Sincere McCormick on the Reserve/Injured list

– Signed DE Ovie Oghoufo and RB Isaiah Spiller to the practice squad — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) December 18, 2024

Both will miss the rest of the season with ankle injuries.

Las Vegas also signed DE Andre Carter II off the Vikings practice squad, promoted RB Chris Collier and signed RB Isaiah Spiller and DE Ovie Oghoufo to the practice squad.

Crosby, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby is due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Crosby appeared in 12 games for the Raiders and recorded 45 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and five pass defenses.

McCormick, 24, was a three-year starter at UTSA and was the CUSA Offensive Player of the Year. He wound up going undrafted and later signed a rookie deal with the Raiders after the 2022 NFL draft.

He was placed on injured reserve in May, however. McCormick spent the 2023 season on the practice squad and returned in 2024 on a futures deal before being cut and re-signed to the practice squad again. The Raiders later promoted him to the active roster.

During his college career at UTSA, McCormick rushed for 3,929 yards on 724 carries (5.4 YPC) to go along with 66 receptions for 509 yards receiving and 35 total touchdowns.

In 2024, McCormick appeared in five games for the Raiders and rushed 39 times for 183 yards. He added six catches on seven targets for 29 yards.