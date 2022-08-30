Raiders Cut 21 Players, Get Down To 53

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have officially cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

The full list of cuts includes:

Leatherwood, 23, was a three-year starter at Alabama and was named a unanimous All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020. He also won the Outland Trophy and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy. The Raiders drafted Leatherwood with pick No. 17 overall.

Leatherwood signed a four-year, $14,391,562 contract with the Raiders that includes a $7,826,591 signing bonus. The Raiders had a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Leatherwood appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and made 17 starts between right guard and right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 80 guard out of 82 qualifying players.