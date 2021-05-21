Raiders Cut DL David Irving

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have released DL David Irving on Friday.

We have released DL David Irving. pic.twitter.com/csE0Ig4DtX — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 21, 2021

Irving, 27, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State back in 2015. He was waived at the start of the regular season and later added to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

The Cowboys signed him to their active roster just a few weeks into the 2015 season and brought him back on a one-year, $615,000 exclusive rights contract. From there, Dallas used a second-round restricted tender on Irving during, which will cost them $2.914 million for the 2018 season.

The Raiders signed Irving to their practice squad and was on and off their active roster last year. Las Vegas recently re-signed him to a one-year contract earlier this offseason after he wrapped up visits with the Lions and Colts.

In 2020, Irving appeared in two games for the Raiders and recorded four tackles and no sacks.