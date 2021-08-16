Raiders Cut Seven Players, Activate K Daniel Carlson

The Las Vegas Raiders officially cut seven players on Monday and activated K Daniel Carlson from the COVID-19 list.

The full list of roster cuts includes:

QB Case Cookus K Dominik Eberle LS Liam McCullough RB Bo Scarbrough WR Caleb Scott DB De’Vante Bausby DT Ethan Westbrooks

Carlson, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2018. He was in the first year of his four-year, $2,708,012 contract when the Vikings waived him a few months into the regular season.

The Raiders later signed Carlson to a contract and he finished out the year with Las Vegas. He has returned to the team on exclusive rights and restricted free agent deals each of the past two years.

In 2020, Carlson appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders and made 33 of his 35 field goal attempts at a rate of 94.3 percent and making 45 of his 47 extra point attempts.