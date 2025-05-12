Raiders Cut Six, Sign Six

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced 12 roster moves following rookie minicamp.

The following is a list of the six players the Raiders signed:

DE Jahfari Harvey WR Ketron Jackson Jr. LB Jaylon Smith WR Key’Shawn Smith LB Wesley Steiner S Jonatan Sutherland

Las Vegas also waived the following players:

Additionally, the Raiders released WR Kristian Wilkerson.

Smith, 29, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract.

Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith during the 2021 season and he signed on with the Packers.

Green Bay cut Smith after about a month, and he caught on with the Giants on the practice squad. He later had stints with the Saints, Raiders, and Steelers.

For his career, Smith has appeared in 88 games and made 69 starts over the course of seven years. He has totaled 626 tackles, 11 sacks, six forced fumbles, six recoveries, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown and 21 pass defenses.