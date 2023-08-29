Raiders Cut WRs Keelan Cole & Phillip Dorsett

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are cutting WRs Keelan Cole and Phillip Dorsett on Tuesday.

Rapoport notes Las Vegas could bring back both players to their practice squad.

Cole, 29, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky Wesleyan in 2017. He signed a three-year rookie contract with the Jaguars and returned to Jacksonville on a one-year restricted deal for the 2020 season.

Cole was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent last year when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Jets. He signed with the Raiders last but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

From there, the Raiders added him to their active roster and re-signed him to a one-year deal in March.

In 2022, Cole appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and caught 10 passes for 141 yards receiving and a touchdown.