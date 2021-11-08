Raiders Cutting CB Damon Arnette

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are cutting 2020 first-round CB Damon Arnette.

Arnette faces multiple lawsuits including from a car accident and a recent video showed him threatening someone with a gun. He’s struggled to make much of an impact on the field as well.

In the span of about a week, Las Vegas has now cut both their first-round picks from last year for off-the-field issues.

Arnette had been on injured reserve for the Raiders. He’ll now go on waivers.

Arnette, 25, was a three-year starter at Ohio State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors before being selected by the Raiders with the No. 19 pick in the draft in 2020.

Arnette signed a four-year, $13,418,540 rookie contract that included a $7,318,938 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth-year for the Raiders to pick up for the 2024 season.

For his career, Arnette has appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 29 total tackles, no interceptions and three pass defenses.