Raiders DE Keyron Crawford Out For Season With Achilles Injury

Raiders HC Klint Kubiak told reporters on Wednesday that third-round DE Keyron Crawford suffered an Achilles injury, per Sam Warren.

Crawford was already placed on injured reserve when Las Vegas trimmed the roster down to 53 players and is out for the rest of the season.

Crawford, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 60th-ranked edge rusher in the 2022 recruiting class out of Memphis, Tennessee. He committed to Arkansas State and stayed there for two years before transferring to Auburn, where he earned third-team All-SEC honors in 2025.

The Raiders drafted him with the No. 67 overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7.376 million rookie contract that includes a $1.824 million signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Crawford appeared in 47 games over four seasons at Arkansas State and Auburn. He recorded 116 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one interception, two passes defended, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.